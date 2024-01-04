College Basketball Betting Picks For Thursday From Analyst Coming Off Big Day

Videos by OutKick

OK, OK! I know everyone is clamoring for me to follow-up yesterday’s big day with another slate and I don’t want to disappoint. As I wrote on Wednesday, I’ve been hot in college hoops this season and finally started to give my college basketball betting picks to the OutKick audience.

On Wednesday, I gave out five best bets and three leans to consider. The best bets went 4-1 and the leans (including an underdog moneyline) were 2-1. Can we follow that up with another winning day? Let’s find out…

College Basketball Betting Picks Recap, January 3

Pretty good start to the New Year!



4-1 on best bets:

George Mason -3.5 ✅

Boston U +3 ✅

Ohio State -8.5 ❌

Dayton -4.5 ✅

St. Bonaventure +5.5 ✅



Also went 2-1 on leans:

Loyola Chicago ML (+115) ✅

Furman ML (+125) ❌

Montana -1.5 ✅ https://t.co/4PYhToFGpn — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) January 4, 2024

College Basketball Betting Picks, January 4

Youngstown State ML (-105) over Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky is a slight favorite here only because they’re playing at home. Youngstown is a better team. According to Ken Pom, YSU rates in the Top 150 in all of college hoops and is a slightly above average squad (net positive rating).

NKU, on the other hand, ranks outside the Top 210 and is a net negative in total efficiency this season. Youngstown is better on both ends of the floor.

As I wrote in my picks yesterday, I think homecourt advantage is massively overrated in college basketball, especially when it comes to these small-school matchups. The 300-mile trip from Youngstown to Northern Kentucky isn’t worth four points against-the-spread, though that’s what bookmakers applied here.

On a neutral court, YSU should be a five-point favorite. Plus, the Penguins are much better at the free-throw line (74%) than the Norse (67%) and that’s a major advantage in the college game.

I love that we’re getting even-money on the better squad to start our Thursday college basketball betting card.

Green Bay (-2.5) over Detroit Mercy

I admit this looks like a very square play. Detroit Mercy has yet to win a single basketball game this year (0-15) after losing star Antoine Davis to graduation. They are terrible. Ken Pom rates them as the 349th team in the country (out of 362).

Now, Green Bay isn’t good (rated 263rd). But, they don’t have to be. They just have to avoid being terrible.

Green Bay is on my college basketball betting card for January 4. (Photo credit: Alonzo Adams/USA Today Sports)

Green Bay pummeled Robert Morris on New Year’s Eve and they look like a team that might contend for a Horizon League crown. Mercy, though, probably already wishes this season were over.

Not only are they winless on the year, but Detroit Mercy has lost just two games by LESS than 10 points. They are being outscored by an AVERAGE of 18 points per game. Plus, their leading scorer — Jayden Stone — has missed the last four games and is questionable to play.

Again, this is a square play. However, I don’t think books care that much. After all, how many people are really plucking down money on Green Bay basketball? Hopefully, just us.

Cleveland State (+5.5) over Wright State

Apparently, we’re just HAMMERING the Horizon League on Thursday night! To be fair, there is a lot of value out there. I can’t understand why Cleveland State is such a huge underdog in this matchup. They’re a better team with a better record.

Yes, they’re on the road. But, here we go again. Is Wright State’s home floor worth six points on the spread? Absolutely not. Cleveland State would be slightly favored on a neutral court, there’s no reason for them to get 5.5 points in this spot.

Cleveland has won four-straight games, two on the road, and each of their past three Horizon league matchups. They have a Horizon League Player of the Year candidate in Tristan Enaruna, who averages 18 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Tristan Enaruna and the Cleveland State Vikings are on my college basketball betting card for Thursday, January 4. (Photo credit: Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star/USA Today Network)

Wright State can score, but they play almost zero defense (341st in defensive efficiency). That makes this a risky play simply because they can get hot from three-point range. Cleveland State isn’t great defensively, but they do average nearly 10 steals per game.

While Wright State’s best players are their starting guards, Cleveland State can pressure them into making mistakes. I’m taking the points on an inflated spread.

Lipscomb (-1) over Eastern Kentucky

Maybe I just hate the directional Kentucky schools, but I’m going to fade another one here. This is the first conference game for both of these Atlantic Sun schools. That tells me bookmakers aren’t quite sure what to make of either squad, yet.

It also tells me that they’re going to lean towards the home squad. Those are the only reasons I can think of as to why Lipscomb, a Top 140 team right now, is basically a pick’em against a team outside the Top 250.

Lipscomb is on my college basketball betting card for January 4. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I’ve got Lipscomb as a nine-point favorite on neutral court, and there’s no way that EKU’s home floor is worth eight points.

It’s important to note that their leading scorer, Derrin Boyd, is questionable to play. But, he’s missed the last four games where the Bisons went 3-1 — including a road win over Florida State and a three-point loss to Arkansas.

I’m locking in this bet early because Boyd not playing is baked into the line. If he does play, we get great value. Even if not, I still like Lipscomb at this number.

Western Illinois (-7.5) over Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri is literally one of the worst college basketball teams in the country (eighth-worst in D-I). They’re 5-9 on the season and three of those wins came against schools below the Division-I level. Now, they go on the road to face Western Illinois, a much better (but still bad) squad.

This spread might seem large but it’s still not enough. It’s hard to overstate just how bad SEMO is. They allow over 80 points per game and nearly 55% in effective field goal percentage to opponents. There’s one area of concern here and that’s Western Illinois shooting just 60% from the free-throw line.

However, I don’t think this game is going to come down to free throws. Western Illinois should run SEMO out of the gym.

North Texas ML (+100) over Wichita State

I’m going to repeat myself from yesterday on a game we easily hit. Here’s what I wrote in my St. Bonaventure college basketball betting pick for Wednesday: “This feels like a line completely based on name recognition. VCU is a team that reached the NCAA Tournament and won several big games under Shaka Smart. However, they aren’t quite at that level under new head coach Ryan Odom.”

Replace “Shaka Smart” with “Gregg Marshall” and “Ryan Odom” with “Paul Mills.” Mills is a bit more experienced, having coached Oral Roberts the past six seasons. However, the Shockers aren’t off to a great start this year. They’re just barely inside the Top 120.

Wichita State Shockers have struggled with new head coach Paul Mills. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

North Texas, meanwhile ranks 81st. That’s much closer to NCAA Tournament level than Wichita. Defensively, the Mean Green are incredibly strong (Top 40) and should make life difficult for Wichita, which already struggles to score.

Too much name recognition and homecourt advantage being given to Wichita here. North Texas should be a six-point favorite on a neutral court. The Mean Green shoot well from three and the charity stripe, two things I love for a road underdog.

That’s it for me today. Good luck everyone on your college basketball betting picks!