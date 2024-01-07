College Basketball Best Bets For Include Mispriced Lines As Everyone Focuses On NFL

Videos by OutKick

Quick story before we start: I wasn’t able to write and post college basketball betting picks on Saturday because I had a busy day that included spending time with my in-laws and two-year-old nephew. However, that didn’t stop me from throwing down a pair of “eff it” parlays in college hoops.

You know, something to check in on in between having a toddler explain to me that I don’t play Cars “the right way.” I don’t give out parlays because I understand they are sucker bets. You should try to stay away from them. But, we all like to throw a few bucks on a lottery ticket from time to time.

So, I made two parlays — one seven legs and one eight legs — for a total of $20. One paid out $700 and the other $1,200.

I didn’t expect much. However, as the day went on I realized that both were in play. That’s when heartbreak struck. Boston University blew a double-digit lead at home and lost to Lafayette. Several times during the game, Boston’s win probability was north of 90%.

That cost me an eight-leg parlay (+15151 odds) and made my ability to play Cars much worse. But, that wasn’t even the worst of it.

Towson hit a buzzer-beating three to beat UNC Wilmington, the only missed leg on my seven-legger (+8776 odds). That’s the one that cost me $1,200. Well, actually, $1,250. I owe my nephew a new Cars set since I threw the one he got for Christmas into the street in anger.

Heartbreaking loss on two college basketball betting parlays on Saturday afternoon. (Screenshot: Fanatics Sportsbook)

That’s why you don’t bet parlays folks! They only break your heart. I went 13-2 on my 15 picks, but missed one in each and won nothing. Lesson learned. Just kidding. I never learn lessons when it comes to sports betting.

College Basketball Betting Picks Recap, January 5

UConn (-4.5) over Butler ✅

Fairfield at Siena OVER 140.5 points ✅

I only gave out two picks on a light Friday night slate and we cashed on both. A nice bounce-back from Thursday.

2024 record: 8-5

College Basketball Betting Picks, January 7

Canisius ML (-105) over Rider

Canisius rates nearly 100 spots higher on Ken Pom’s rankings than Rider, yet they’re virtually even money to win on the road. If you’ve followed my picks over the last week, you already know where this is going. Rider is getting too much love as the home team.

Rider is outside the Top 275 and has a net efficiency rating of nearly -9. In other words, they stink. Canisius isn’t particularly good, but they’re just outside the Top 180 and their net efficiency (-1.4) is over 7.5 points better than Rider.

The projected spread in this game per my model is Canisius -5. Yet, we’re getting them at -105 to win outright. Great value.

I’ve got Canisius on my college basketball betting card for Sunday. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Canisius is on a three-game slide (all away games), which might also be pushing this number down. This contest concludes their four-game road trip and I think they are motivated to head home on a positive note.

Rider, on the other hand, has just three wins all season (0-3 in MAAC play) and just lost a heartbreaker to Quinnipiac.

Plus, the Broncos shoot just 27% from three-point range. Fading a team that can’t shoot against a team that can (Canisius is 39% from three) is usually a good strategy in college basketball betting.

South Florida (+4) over UAB

The next two picks feature very similar reasoning: we’re getting the better team as a road underdog of several points. Sign me up for those.

South Florida (142nd overall) and UAB (167th) actually rate fairly similarly, although USF has the clear edge (+1.7 net efficiency vs. -0.5). This should be a pick’em with UAB getting just a slight bump for the home court.

However, we’ll happily take the four points that bookmakers are offering us here. UAB has won five-straight games, but this is a classic “look-ahead” spot. They face #17 FAU in their next game after this one.

South Florida started the season 2-4 but are on a six-game streak of their own that included wins over Florida State, Loyola-Chicago and Temple. They shoot well from the free-throw line (72%) and are solid from deep (33%). Plus, they have the best player in this game (Chris Youngblood).

Head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim poses with Chris Youngblood of the South Florida Bulls after he was awarded the MVP trophy for his play against the Florida State Seminoles during the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

South Florida boasts stronger guard play, making them a viable road underdog with a solid chance to win outright on Sunday.

Tulsa (+5) over East Carolina

Similar story here. Tulsa (175th overall) and East Carolina (191st) sit near one another in the overall ratings. But, Tulsa (-0.9 net efficiency) holds the edge over ECU (-2.5 net efficiency).

This is a strength on weakness matchup where Tulsa is much better on the defensive side than offensive and for ECU vice-versa. But, I think that gives Tulsa the edge as they will be able to dictate the pace in this matchup.

Tulsa is coming off a very tough loss to a ranked Memphis squad that hit a three with 3.5 seconds left for the victory. This could be a letdown spot, but I’m giving the Golden Hurricane the benefit of the doubt that they’re hungry to erase that defeat.

East Carolina lost to ranked FAU in its most recent game in front of a sellout crowd on the road. Returning to a home arena that’s likely going to be less than half-full is quite demoralizing. Not to mention, the last time they played at home they got smoked by ETSU as 7.5-point favorites.

Tulsa, like South Florida, is a very live underdog who could win outright on Sunday. Though, I’ll happily take the points with both to close out my college basketball betting card.

That’s it for me, good luck everyone!