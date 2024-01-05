College Basketball Best Bets For Friday Include #4 UConn To Cover As Road Favorites

Videos by OutKick

OK, so we didn’t exactly follow-up our incredible New Year’s start with a banner day. However, we caught some tough luck with a 16-point blown lead by Youngstown State. Who, by the way, is on my college basketball betting no-fly zone as they’ve cost me twice this year with terrible late-game antics.

But, that’s not the focus here. We learned from our losses and move on to a light slate on a Friday night…

College Basketball Betting Picks Recap, January 4

Youngstown State ML (-105) over Northern Kentucky ❌

Green Bay (-2.5) over Detroit Mercy ✅

Cleveland State (+5.5) over Wright State ❌

Lipscomb (-1) over Eastern Kentucky ❌

Western Illinois (-7.5) over Southeast Missouri State ❌

North Texas ML (+100) over Wichita State ✅

The Youngstown blown lead hurt bad, I’m not going to lie. Cleveland State and Lipscomb both really struggled, but also ran into teams that shot incredibly well from three-point range. That happens sometimes in college hoops.

Western Illinois lost by the hook (seven-point win), which also doesn’t feel good. But, we cruised with Green Bay and North Texas.

Season record: 6-5

College Basketball Betting Picks, January 5

UConn (-4.5) over Butler

This is a game where you want to shop around for the best line. I’ve seen UConn as low as 4.5 and high as -6. If you can get the 4.5, absolutely lock that in. Honestly, I don’t hate it at -6.

UConn is a legitimate national championship contender. Butler is a fringe NCAA tournament team. I’m quite shocked by this line, really. As usual, I think bookmakers are placing too much emphasis on homecourt advantage.

Historically, UConn dominates Butler. The Bulldogs have never beaten the Huskies in the battle of the dogs. Connecticut had their road hiccup against Seton Hall. But, they’re coming off an easy win over DePaul.

I expect the Butler crowd to be into it, but I actually think that benefits UConn with players much more experienced playing in big games in hostile environments. The moment seems to big for Butler, which is is desperate to break a two-game slide.

UConn is currently without starting center Donovan Clingan, and that’s a big loss. However, junior Samson Johnson is getting comfortable filling-in and Butler has very little meat up front. Plus, I expect the Huskies outstanding senior guards (Cam Spencer & Tristen Newton) to step up.

Expect the UConn guards to lead them to a win over Butler and back the Huskies in college basketball action on Friday. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

If this were an NCAA Tournament game on a neutral court, I think UConn might be as high as -9. I just don’t see the Butler homecourt as being worth 4.5 points, so I’m backing the Huskies here.

Fairfield at Siena OVER 140.5 points

I don’t normally bet college basketball totals. However, this one is too juicy to pass up. Siena is one of the worst teams in college basketball. Literally, they are ranked fourth-worst according to Ken Pom.

However, they got an incredible boost when a judge granted a TRO against the NCAA, allowing all two-time transfers to play. That includes Siena guard Sean Durugordon, who has three-straight 20+ point games since returning to the team.

Not only has Durugordon posted big numbers, but he’s opened the floor for sophomore Michael Eley. Eley has missed six games this year due to injury but finally looks healthy. He’s scored 52 points over the past two games.

That has greatly increased Siena’s pace of play, too. The team averaged fewer than 70 possessions per game prior to Durugordon’s return, rating as one of the slowest teams in the country. However, they average nearly 10 possessions more over the past three.

Fairfield likes to play fast, too. They’re in the top 1/3 of schools in pace. And, they love to shoot threes. Nearly 40% of their field goals come from beyond the arc.

This game should cruise over the total.

That’s all I’ve got on just a 10-game college basketball slate on a Friday night.

Good luck everyone!