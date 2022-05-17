College Baseball Tragedy: Two Division III Pitchers Killed In Auto Accident Hours After Winning Conference Title

We have some heartbreaking news to share with you from the state of Georgia. Two college baseball freshmen from LaGrange College were killed in a horrific head-on collision on Saturday, just hours after they and their team had clinched a conference title.

Jacob Brown, 19, and Stephen Bartolotta, 18, were driving down a two-lane road in southern Georgia when Brown, who was driving, decided to pass a vehicle. However, he crossed a double yellow line and struck a pickup truck head on, per the New York Post. The driver of the truck, Rico Dunn, 24, initially survived the crash but later died from his injuries at the hospital.

“I am deeply saddened to make you aware that we have suffered the loss of two students last night,” LaGrange College President Dr, Susanna Baxter said in a Sunday statement to the college community. “Baseball players Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown were both killed in a tragic car accident.”

Brown had pitched earlier Saturday evening in a win against North Carolina Wesleyan. The victory clinched the team’s fifth straight USA South Tournament title and also gives them an automatic bid to the Division III national tournament, per NYP.

Meanwhile, Dunn spent his last day celebrating his sister’s birthday with family and friends.

Just a devastating story all around. Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with the Brown, Bartolotta, and Dunn families.