Colin Kaepernick Pays $50K For Autopsy Of Prisoner Who Family Claims Was Eaten Alive By Bed Bugs

Everyone’s favorite ex-NFL QB, Colin Kaepernick, is putting on his detective hat and breaking out the checkbook in order to get to the bottom of a bed bug infestation in Atlanta.

Kaepernick is reportedly paying upwards of $50,000 for the autopsy of a 35-year-old man whose lawyer claims was eaten alive by bed bugs in a Fulton Country jail cell.

“Mr. Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs,” family attorney Michael Harper said in a statement last week. “The jail cell Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal. He did not deserve this.”

Colin Kaepernick stepping up for inmate lawyer claims was eaten alive by bed bugs

Pretty wild accusations throw out there, but Harper provided pictures that apparently verify his claims.

The above picture is just about the only one available on the internet, but he also provided pictures of his client, Lashawn Thompson, “covered in bug bites,” according to TMZ.

Thompson was jailed on a misdemeanor last year and placed in the jail’s psychiatric wing after officials judged him mentally ill.

According to the medical examiner, Thompson was found unresponsive last September and pronounced dead after failed attempts to revive him.

Now, months later, Harper also says jail records show officers and medical staff noticed Lashawn was deteriorating, but turned a blind eye to the BB army.

In the wake of Harper’s claims, three high-ranking jail officials have stepped down.

The Fulton County Sheriff also released a statement say it was “past time to clean house” while adding they plan on making “sweeping changes” to the facility.

TMZ added that Thompson’s family, along with Kaepernick, have already begun the process of lining up the exam.