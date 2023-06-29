Colin Kaepernick Still Trying To Play In The NFL, Claims He’s Viewed As ‘An Elite Player’

Videos by OutKick

Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t given up his dream of returning to the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback last played in the NFL during the 2016 season. It was the same season Kaepernick kicked off national anthem protests across the NFL.

Kaep has never been able to sign a new deal since becoming a free agent in early 2017, but he has had some workouts over the years. The most notable one was with the Raiders last May.

Colin Kaepernick is still holding out hope for an NFL return. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated published a glowing profile of Kaepernick, and despite not playing since Barack Obama was President, he’s still working out up to six days a week in hopes of scoring a new NFL deal.

The former 49ers QB said the following in the Sports Illustrated profile:

I’m going to keep pushing. I’m going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I’ve had to show that, the feedback has always been positive. Everything from, ‘He’s still an elite player,’ to ‘The workout was great; it was better than expected.’ When I had my workout with the Raiders last year, even training with guys, there’s a decent amount of people who may have forgotten what I was capable of doing on the field, so any chance to be able to remind people of what I can do out there, I look forward to and embrace, and I look forward to the day that I get to step on the field and show people what I can do.

Colin Kaepernick isn’t living in reality.

That entire quote from Colin Kaepernick is truly jarring. He claimed some in the league have claimed “he’s still an elite player.” Who has said that? Name names. Who claimed Colin Kaepernick is an elite QB?

There are maybe five or six truly elite QBs in the NFL. Then, there’s about a dozen solid passers. After that, it gets real dicey.

Will Colin Kaepernick ever play in the NFL again? (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick would absolutely be on an NFL roster if he was viewed as “elite.” The NFL doesn’t let great quarterbacks sit out of the league. They pay them a ton of money and start them on Sundays.

The reality is the NFL had figured him out by the time he bounced out of the league and his play had fallen off a cliff. Could he have spent some time as a backup? Probably, but his baggage didn’t outweigh his problems. Now, he hasn’t played in years.

Kaepernick has a history of dumb actions.

Let’s remember that Kaepernick is no hero. The media likes to praise him nonstop and rewrite history. We won’t let that happen. The former NFL QB has said and done some insanely stupid things over the years. Let’s run down a quick list:

Don’t sit here and soak up glowing profiles like Colin Kaepernick is some kind of generational hero. It’s just not true. Most of what he says is garbage. He can train all he wants, but he can outrun the facts. Kaep can workout around the clock, but the NFL has moved on.