Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts: Colin Kaepernick Idiocy Debunked

When the Coach Kennedy “right to pray” Supreme Court decision was announced, some were quick to compare that case to their beloved washed-up martyr quarterback turned “activist” Colin Kaepernick.

Tomi Lahren won’ hear it.

“No, an otherwise successful coach being caned for praying alone on the field after games is not the same as Kaepernick opting out of his contract with the 49ers to become a free agent,” she said. “Yeah, I bet a lot of y’all forgot that fact, huh?! He freaking opted out of his contract! Yeah, he would’ve been released anyway but not for his kneeling tantrum, for the fact that he wasn’t good enough to be a starting QB!”

Here are Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts:

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.