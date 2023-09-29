Colin Kaepernick Draws Interest From Canadian Football League

Videos by OutKick

If Colin Kaepernick actually wants to play football again, he might just have his chance.

The BC Lions of the Canadian Football League have added the 35-year-old former quarterback to their negotiation list, according to TSN.

CFL rules state that teams can claim exclusive rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Teams may add, remove or trade from the lists at any time.

Kaepernick has not played in a professional football game or been on an NFL roster since 2016. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017, following a season in which he began kneeling during the national anthem in the name of social justice.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Since then, he’s led a lucrative victimhood campaign that has landed him multiple humanitarian accolades, book deals, Nike campaigns and even a Netflix documentary — during which he compared the NFL to slavery.

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance.”

As he says this, actors in the background step out of an NFL scene where they are being analyzed and walk into another that morphs into an 1800s slave auction.

Even after all that, this guy still has the nerve to petition teams for a comeback. Every time an NFL team is hurting at quarterback, here comes Kaepernick to offer his services. As my colleague Dan Zaksheske pointed out earlier this week, Kaep knows it’s not going to happen. But denial is part of his brand.

The more teams tell him no, the more he can claim it’s because of racism.

Could Colin Kaepernick head North to Canada?

Kaepernick claims he has never stopped training.

“My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years, 5am-8am training on the field and in the weight room,” he wrote in a letter to New York Jets GM Joe Douglas this week. “I’ve kept this training schedule without failure for the past 6 years, in hopes that an opportunity will present itself.”

Well, Kaep. An opportunity has presented itself — with the BC Lions.

Of course, it’s important to note CFL athletes make significantly less money than the “slaves” in the NFL. The average annual salary for quarterbacks in the NFL is nearly $12 million, according to Spotrac. Meanwhile, the highest-paid player in the CFL makes about $600,000. And that number includes salary, travel allowances and bonuses combined.

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

But money isn’t the motivation for multi-millionaire Kaepernick, is it? It’s all about the love of the game!

Nah, let’s be realistic: Kaepernick’s ego won’t even let him consider signing with the CFL. He doesn’t want to play football. He wants to play the victim. And the BC Lions are — although probably unintentionally — calling his bluff.

Personally, though, I think he should do it. Since the guy hates America so much, Canada seems like a perfect fit.