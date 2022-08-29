QB-Turned-Activist Colin Kaepernick Becomes Full-Time Dad; Welcomes First Child With Longtime GF Nessa Diab

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick landed on a full-time role — this time as a new dad.

Though the player-turned-activist has had a tumultuous run post-NFL, he received good news this month by welcoming his first child with longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab.

Diab and Kaepernick have reportedly been dating since 2015. She announced their newborn via Instagram on Sunday. They did not disclose the gender of the baby.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family,” Diab’s post read.

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since playing for the Niners in the 2016 season. He filed a grievance in 2017 against the NFL alleging racist practices and lack of opportunities granted to Kaepernick and African-American players alike, which set him on a path of activism.

His attempts at re-joining the League were largely bogged down by his off-the-field accusations of racism and legal battle with the NFL. Kaepernick withdrew the lawsuit after reaching a confidential settlement with the NFL in 2019.

