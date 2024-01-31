Colin Cowherd Goes On Strange Rant About Taylor Swift And Weak Men

Videos by OutKick

Colin Cowherd uncorked a truly bizarre rant about Taylor Swift and lonely men.

It’s not a secret to anyone paying attention that plenty of NFL fans have thrown in the towel when it comes to T-Swift dating Travis Kelce.

It was fun for a minute. Let’s not lie. It was entertaining when it was new and fresh. However, it now dominates the headlines. Throw in Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City has turned into a strange sideshow.

Many fans want to just focus on their respective teams, cheer like hell and not have to worry about hearing what the pop star is up to.

Do you feel that way? Well, Colin Cowherd has some THOUGHTS for you.

Colin Cowherd slams Taylor Swift criticism.

“There are a lot of weird, lonely and insecure men out there,” Cowherd opened with as he launched into a rant that is truly hard to describe.

Cowherd then took aim at guys who appreciate other celebrities being sports fans while not loving the Swift coverage.

“Matthew McConaughey — ‘Alright, alright, alright’ — love him. Drake, on everything. Spike Lee, Knicks games. Eminem, Michigan sporting events. We celebrate it. Eighties, ’90s, Jack Nicholson – Lakers games. It’s cool. ‘Saw Jack!’ But a talented and beautiful woman is on the air — one who would never pay attention to lonely men — and it bothers them,” the FS1 star added.

However, he appears to completely miss the mark. Matthew McConaughey and Eminem are DIEHARD fans of their respective teams. Drake is a complete joke to sports fans. How does Cowherd not see the difference? Has Swift been a huge NFL her whole life? Does she love college sports like McConaughey? If so, we missed it.

Do only weak men dislike Taylor Swift? (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

His rant didn’t stop there. Cowherd then took some shots at men who don’t hook up with women….as if that’s the issue with fans not enjoying the Chiefs circus.

“There’s a stat out there – it’s kind of uncomfortable for you sad guys — that 50% of men never have real intimacy with a woman. That means the other 50% have multiple intimate relationships with women. And those ones that don’t are angry and sad and lonely, and they are often misogynistic and resent women who didn’t give them the time they think they deserve,” he added.

Go ahead and watch the entire rant below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

.@ColinCowherd has no problem with Taylor Swift's presence for the NFL pic.twitter.com/mPvOzEgQtK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 30, 2024

Cowherd isn’t anywhere near the target.

OutKick’s great Bobby Burack will have a more in-depth piece on the Swift criticism at some point in the near future, but his tweet below sums it up nicely.

On the “people hating on Taylor Swift NFL convo,” a few things:



There are 3 groups:



– Those who are joking. Swift is the biggest star in the country. Sports are supposed to be fun. The Chiefs are defending Super Bowl Champions. It’s fun to joke around and get mad about her.… pic.twitter.com/EtOkpR6mJZ — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) January 31, 2024

A lot of people complaining are joking, many just want to focus on their teams/slam the Chiefs and then there are certainly grifters.

However, the idea that if you’re not a huge fan of the T-Swift coverage that you’re a lonely man who can’t get a woman alone in an intimate situation is absolutely hilarious.

It’s such a bonkers take that you simply have to respect the boldness of it. Cowherd went to the whiteboard and asked himself, “What scorching hot take can lob a hand grenade into the Taylor Swift discourse?”

He came up with “You must not be able to get laid if you’re not a fan.” Respect, Colin. Respect. This is how you move the needle.

It can’t simply be that you’re not a fan of her music or the circus that is the Kansas City Chiefs. It must be that you hate women and can’t get laid.

What a blazing hot take from Colin! And to be clear, I really enjoy Cowherd. The man is incredibly entertaining and a grade-A TV personality. However, this take is so ridiculous that you just have to kick back and laugh.

Why are people annoyed with all the coverage of Taylor Swift? (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

I’m definitely going to poll people at bars over the next two weeks about T-Swift and their sexual history. You want to talk about moving the needle? Let’s pull the pin on this grenade and really do this thing. Do you think people who don’t love T-Swift are just sexually frustrated? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.