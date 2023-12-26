Colin Cowherd Is The World’s Biggest Dolphins Hater

Videos by OutKick

Colin Cowherd does not like the Miami Dolphins. And he’s going to make sure you know about it.

Ahead of Miami’s Christmas Eve matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the longtime radio host unleashed an unhinged rant explaining why the AFC-East leading Dolphins were complete frauds.

“There’s a lot of elements to Miami that I think are inauthentic and fake,” he said.

During a three-minute monologue on The Herd, Cowherd called the Dolphins “a lot of fake tough guys, a fake Gucci bag” with a “kid genius” and “hipster” head coach. He predicted Dallas would “blow them out” by 10 or 12 points and be “comfortably in control” the entire game.

"I think Dallas is going to blow them out. They're going to push them around… One team doesn't have to have a fake Gucci bag. They've got a real one."



— @ColinCowherd sends a warning to Dolphins fans pic.twitter.com/pCawcOBl82 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 22, 2023

Well, in case you missed it, Cowherd’s predictions were a little off. It was not Dallas by a million.

Instead, the kid genius hipster marched his knockoff-Gucci-carrying players right into Hard Rock Stadium, took down the Cowboys 22-20 and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

“If we were to listen to any of the narratives, I don’t think we’d be in the position that we’re in,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after the game.

“I’m very proud of this team, very proud of the guys in that locker room continuing to fight for one another, continuing to press forward and managing the outside noise.”

Colin Cowherd Doubles Down

After the win, you might think Cowherd would give the Dolphins their props. But you’d be wrong.

In fact, on Tuesday’s show, he doubled down — even making fun of Miami fans for getting excited about the signature win.

“Oooh, we won a home game over Dallas,” he mocked.

.@ColinCowherd mocks Dolphins fans:



“Oooh we won a home game over Dallas.”



Wait, the same Dallas team that you said would “blow out” Miami?! 😂



— Jacob Meshel (@JacobMeshel) December 26, 2023

While Cowherd’s hatred for the Dolphins seems a little over the top and weird, he’s not alone in his sentiments.

The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000, and their last Super Bowl victory came a half century ago. Until Miami proves it can do some damage in the playoffs, the haters will continue to revel in their mediocrity. And fans (like me) will continue to expect the worst.

But if the Dolphins do manage to beat MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this week, Monday’s episode of The Herd will be must-see TV.

