Cole Beasley Tells People To Cancel Him After Criticizing Men Who Paint Their Fingernails

Cole Beasley couldn’t care less if people are upset with him about his take on men painting their fingernails.
Beasley made some waves when he tweeted about guys who paint their fingernails and (correctly) pointed out “that ain’t it.”
Pretty vanilla tweet and a very reasonable take.
Even Sage Steele weighed in with her agreement, but the trolls came out of the woodwork to attack the free agent NFL receiver.
🙌🏽— Sage Steele (@sagesteele) January 17, 2024
However, Beasley isn’t backing down. Not even a little bit. In a Friday morning response to someone who said he should be canceled after further explanation, Beasley went and encouraged the person to do it.
Cole Beasley doesn’t care what the critics think.
Good for Cole Beasley for not bending the knee to the outrage mob. Men painting their fingernails isn’t normal, and it’s definitely not masculine. Sorry if that offends, but it’s true.
Painting fingernails is something women and young girls do. It’s not for men, and Beasley simply pointed that out.
His reward? The woke mob came after him on Twitter, and to his credit, he drew a line in the sand and refused to apologize.
He even noted that nobody is required to follow him. Hit the block button if you don’t like him.
It’s becoming increasingly rare for people to speak up and defend themselves against the snowflake brigade.
The wokes will come for your livelihood if you upset them, but that clearly doesn’t work with Cole Beasley. That’s what we call having “f*** you money.”
He’s made nearly $40 million playing in the NFL. Go ahead and scream on social media. His haters might be surprised to learn his life won’t change won bit.
Hopefully, more people continue to take a stand against the nonsense we see becoming more and more common in society. Props to Beasley for holding the line. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
he’s right!!
in general i agree with Cole, it looks g a f. but how is a man painting his nails any different than a man wearing an earring or two, which seems to have become fairly mainstream, or even a necklace for that matter. sure, some people wear a cross around their neck as a symbol of their faith, so with that logic, would a guy with little crosses on their nails get a pass.