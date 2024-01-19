Cole Beasley Tells People To Cancel Him After Criticizing Men Who Paint Their Fingernails

Videos by OutKick

Cole Beasley couldn’t care less if people are upset with him about his take on men painting their fingernails.

Beasley made some waves when he tweeted about guys who paint their fingernails and (correctly) pointed out “that ain’t it.”

Pretty vanilla tweet and a very reasonable take.

What’s up with all these dudes painting their nails nowadays? That ain’t it…. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 17, 2024

Even Sage Steele weighed in with her agreement, but the trolls came out of the woodwork to attack the free agent NFL receiver.

🙌🏽 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) January 17, 2024

However, Beasley isn’t backing down. Not even a little bit. In a Friday morning response to someone who said he should be canceled after further explanation, Beasley went and encouraged the person to do it.

I disagree. Tattoos tell a story based on the image you get. Painted nails have no image. What exactly are you expressing? Cause I can only think of one thing. Lol https://t.co/oVJrdcdd42 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 18, 2024

Cancel me. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 19, 2024

Cole Beasley doesn’t care what the critics think.

Good for Cole Beasley for not bending the knee to the outrage mob. Men painting their fingernails isn’t normal, and it’s definitely not masculine. Sorry if that offends, but it’s true.

Painting fingernails is something women and young girls do. It’s not for men, and Beasley simply pointed that out.

His reward? The woke mob came after him on Twitter, and to his credit, he drew a line in the sand and refused to apologize.

He even noted that nobody is required to follow him. Hit the block button if you don’t like him.

Some are saying I’m out of touch with the times we are in. Y’all want me to change…respectfully, no. Hit the block button or unfollow me dude. It’s that easy. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 19, 2024

It’s becoming increasingly rare for people to speak up and defend themselves against the snowflake brigade.

The wokes will come for your livelihood if you upset them, but that clearly doesn’t work with Cole Beasley. That’s what we call having “f*** you money.”

He’s made nearly $40 million playing in the NFL. Go ahead and scream on social media. His haters might be surprised to learn his life won’t change won bit.

Cole Beasley tells people to cancel him after backlash following take on men painting their fingernails. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hopefully, more people continue to take a stand against the nonsense we see becoming more and more common in society. Props to Beasley for holding the line. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.