Cold-Blooded Tom Brady Rains F-Bombs On Live TV After Incredible Double-Digit Comeback Against Saints

It’s incredible that Tom Brady didn’t pop an actual nerve after a tense fourth-quarter performance and a comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Tom Brady is PISSED

Tampa Bay went into the fourth quarter, down 16-3. The game script was grim for the Bucs heading into the final period as Brady and the offense failed to get their passing game going through three quarters.

It was all build-up for the thrilling comeback win, full of clutch receptions and challenging circumstances that only Brady can overcome with ease.

And even when flubs by the offensive line set the Bucs back a step, notably a Donovan Smith holding call that erased a Chris Godwin touchdown, Brady kept finding ways to win.

Brady had to pull off a 10-play scoring drive and an 11-play march down the field — with less than three minutes left — to edge the New Orleans Saints, 17-16.

From elite catches by Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Mike Evans to a Rachaad White go-ahead TD reception with eight seconds left in the game, the Bucs skill players rallied around their veteran QB and shook off the deficit.

TOM BRADY 🎯 JULIO JONES



Bucs in scoring range to take the lead!

This route from Scotty Miller though



📺: #NOvsTB on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/61o9pQEjou pic.twitter.com/bkAvXWwui0 — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022

Once the clock ran out and the Bucs locked in their 1-point win, Brady ran off the Raymond James fields yelling *positive* expletives at the fans.

"A little LFG on the way out."- SVP on Tom Brady

With Monday Night Football’s comeback win, TB12 tallied the 44th come-from-behind victory of his career, passing Peyton Manning (43) on the all-time list.

“Just like we drew it up,” Brady told reporters after the game, appearing in great spirits after the much-needed win to retain the Bucs’ lead in the NFC South.

Tom Brady has now completed his 44th come from behind win in the 4th quarter/OT.



That surpasses Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 6, 2022

It was the Buccaneers’ first win after trailing by double-digits in a fourth quarter since 2012.

Has there ever been a more cold-blooded QB in this League than Brady?

Tom Brady got X-rays done after the game