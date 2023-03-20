Colby Covington Flames Bob Menery, Floats Possibility He Set Up Alleged Masvidal Attack

Videos by OutKick

Colby Covington is definitely not a fan of Bob Menery.

Covington was asked about Menery and his feud with Jorge Masvidal, and he made one thing very clear:

He has no relationship with the social media personality.

Colby Covington publicly flames Bob Menery. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It all stems from an alleged 2022 attack by fellow UFC star Jorge Masvidal on Covington in Miami. After eating dinner with the Nelk Boys and Menery, Covington was allegedly jumped by Masvidal. Nelk star Kyle Forgeard previously floated the possibility Menery texted Masvidal and possibly “set Colby up,” according to Sportskeeda.com.

Menery has denied the claim. Now, Covington is making the exact same allegation.

Colby Covington doesn’t like Bob Menery.

“I don’t have a relationship with Bob Menery … I don’t know what to believe with that guy. I think he set me up with what happened, but I’ll let that work out the way it does. I ironically ran into him at the Super Bowl. He was there and he was trying to get a picture with me. I’m like, ‘No, I’m not taking a picture. We’re not friends. We never were friends.’ I just think he’s a fake guy and no relationship,” Covington explained when asked about the situation over the weekend for UFC 286.

Well, if that doesn’t sum it up, I don’t know what else is. Whenever you publicly call someone a “fake guy,” you’re really not leaving much wiggle room for interpretation.

That’s about as clear as it gets from a feelings perspective. Colby Covington DOES NOT like Bob Menery, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Menery also had a falling out with the Nelk Boys, and is no longer on the “Full Send” podcast. So, he’s taking it from all angles right now.

Maybe, there’s a solution here. Covington could use a fight and perhaps an exhibition bout against Menery could help iron out their differences. Bob Menery is big on social media, knows how to get attention and Colby Covington needs to shake off the rust. It’s not the worst idea we’ve ever had.