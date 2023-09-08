As A Believer In Climate Change, CoCo Gauff Says She ‘Can’t Really Get Upset’ At Protestors Who Delayed Her U.S. Open Match

Videos by OutKick

CoCo Gauff led Karolina Muchova 6-4, 1-0 in the second set of her semifinal match of the U.S. Open on Thursday night when a group of climate protestors in the upper deck began shouting things nobody actually cares about. One of the protestors even took off his shoes and glued his feet to the concrete floor in the name of ending fossil fuels.

The protestors ultimately caused a 45-minute delay. That undoubtedly hurt the momentum Gauff had on her side as she was just a handful of games away from punching her ticket to the final.

One might imagine that Gauff would be frustrated that a group of people decided that the middle of one of the biggest matches of her career was the perfect time to protest fossil fuels. She wasn’t upset at all, not one bit.

A group of climate change protestors disrupted the CoCo Gauff U.S. Open match for over 45 minutes. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

CoCo Gauff Can’t Get Mad At The U.S. Open Protestors

After eventually winning the second set 7-5 to secure the match, Gauff explained that she is a believer in climate change and even suggested protests like the one during her match could be a “defining moment.”

“Throughout history, moments like this are definitely defining moments,” Gauff later told reporters. “I believe in climate change. I don’t really know exactly what they were protesting. I know it was about the environment. I 100% believe in that.”

“I think there are things we can do better. I know the tournaments are doing things to do better for the environment. Would I prefer it not happening in my match? 100%, yeah. I’m not gonna sit here and lie. But it is what it is.”

“I wasn’t pissed at the protestors. I know the stadium was because it just interrupted entertainment. I always speak about preaching what you feel and what you believe in. It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it.”

Coco Gauff was not upset at the protestors who delayed her U.S. Open semifinal match. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

It’s worth noting that the vast majority of every single person who attends the U.S. Open arrives via electric chain. The venue in Queens may also be the most environmentally friendly, smallest footprint sporting event in all of North America, but sure, it’s a great place for a “defining moment” protest climate change.

Similar protests have been seen at sporting events around the world this year, including at Wimbledon and the The Open championship.

Maybe, just maybe, the man who glued his feet to the floor of a tennis facility will end all fossil fuel production.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris