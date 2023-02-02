‘Cocaine Bear’ Looks Like The Most Bonkers Film Of 2023

Videos by OutKick

“Cocaine Bear” might truly be the most unhinged movie of the year.

The film’s plot is described as, “An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converge in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.”

“Cocaine Bear” looks outstanding. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojOCsWqtUOY)

Sounds interesting, right? Well, it’s actually very loosely based on a true story about a bear in Georgia that got into a bunch of cocaine back in the 1980s. While there wasn’t a massacre, a wild bear did find itself sniffing some illegal powder.

The film will hit theaters February 24, and judging from the latest look, it’s going to be a very fun one for viewers.

Will “Cocaine Bear” be a hit?

While the premise is insane – even if loosely inspired by real events – I think we can all agree “Cocaine Bear” looks awesome.

We’re talking about a movie where a bear gets juiced up on Columbia’s finest and proceeds to rip people from limb to limb.

If you’re not interested in that, you simply don’t recognize great content when it slaps you in the face.

The cast is also surprisingly loaded with solid talent. Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, Ray Liotta (RIP), Matthew Rhys, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and O’Shea Jackson Jr. all appear in “Cocaine Bear.”

For what’s best described as a B-movie, that’s a very respectable lineup. Rhys and Russell made TV magic for years on “The Americans.”

While “Cocaine Bear” is definitely very different, it should be great to see them on the same screen again.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Cocaine Bear” starting February 24. It definitely looks like it’s going to be worth the price of admission.