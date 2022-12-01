Trailer For ‘Cocaine Bear’ Is As Crazy As Expected

“Cocaine Bear” looks like it’s going to be an absolutely bonkers movie.

Following the release of the movie poster, a trailer has finally dropped for the movie about the true story of a bear getting into 70 pounds of cocaine.

Yes, that actually happened, and the movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely off the walls. You can fire up the preview below. Prepare to be blown away.

The fact this is based on an actual true story is downright absurd, but I don’t think any here at OutKick is against it.

For those of you who might not know, a 175-pound black bear died after helping himself to some illegal white powder in Georgia back in the 1980s.

Now, did the bear go on a murder rampage as depicted in the trailer? No, that definitely didn’t happen. Hollywood has taken some very liberal decisions with the truth here, but that’s okay.

I think fans agree to set realism aside the moment they purchase a ticket to watch a movie titled “Cocaine Bear.”

The cast is also pretty solid with Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr and Margo Martindale all playing prominent roles. Ray Liotta, who died in May, also has a role in the film.

“Cocaine Bear” looks like a crazy movie. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOmJOTebbqA)

“Cocaine Bear” drops February 24, and it’s hard to imagine it won’t stir up good time with viewers. As outrageous as it looks, it also looks like a ton of fun.