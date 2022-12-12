Star QB Hits The Transfer Portal

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall is in the transfer portal.

The super talented passer has decided to leave the Chanticleers following Jamey Chadwell’s exit. He announced the decision Monday afternoon.

The dual-threat quarterback and three-time Sun Belt POY went 26-3 as the starting quarterback at Coastal Carolina. Grayson McCall also announced that he will play in the team’s bowl game against East Carolina. He has a pair of seasons of eligibility remaining.

Grayson McCall is a star.

McCall is a hell of a quarterback, and this is a monster addition to the transfer portal. There are going to be a ton of teams that call this young man. A ton of them. If you need a quarterback and you’re not on the phone with McCall, you’re just terrible at your job.

He finished his career at Coastal Carolina with a staggering 8,019 passing yards, 78 touchdowns to eight interceptions and an additional 16 rushing yards and 1,053 yards on the ground.

Grayson McCall is leaving Coastal Carolina. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

He’s been absolutely electric to watch these past few years, and it’s almost a guarantee he’s going to end up on a P5 team.

After tearing up smaller schools, it would be a ton of fun to see what could happen if McCall lands in the SEC, Big Ten or on a different P5 powerhouse team.

With better skill position players around him, he could end up putting up even bigger numbers – if that’s even possible.

Grayson McCall is transferring. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

One lucky team is going to land a hell of a quarterback in Grayson McCall. There’s no doubt about that.