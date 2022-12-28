Coastal Carolina Loses Bowl Game After Dropping Hype Video Inspired By ‘Home Alone 2’

The Coastal Carolina got into the holiday spirit ahead of their Birmingham Bowl meeting with East Carolina.

The Chanticleers dropped an homage to the Christmas classic Home Alone 2.

In the video, players pass what looks to be a Birmingham Bowl swag bag, lampooning this scene from the original movie.

Interim head coach Chad Staggs did his best Catherine O’Hara impression. That’s a tall order, but Staggs did alright. A couple more acting classes and he might be there. The video then cuts to the big reveal: offensive lineman Tyler Wagner jumping on a hotel bed.

It’s a real shame there’s no one on the Chanticleers‘ roster named Kevin. That would’ve been perfect.

It’s about as solid of a 25-second parody of a Christmas movie as you’ll ever see, but that isn’t enough to win a bowl game.

The Chanticleers lost to the East Carolina Pirates 53-29. East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers threw a Birmingham Bowl-record 5 touchdown passes.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has already entered the transfer portal but stuck around to play in the Birmingham Bowl. He left the game after diving into the endzone and landing on his head.

Grayson McCall has not returned to the game after this touchdown run, where he landed on his head.



One final TD for Coastal Carolina. pic.twitter.com/mR62TUpikb — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 28, 2022

So things didn’t turn out real well for Coastal Carolina after their parody of Home Alone 2. Hopefully, this doesn’t sour programs on making videos lampooning famous movie scenes.

Yeah, maybe the days leading up to a bowl game could be better spent on Xs and Os than nailing the camera angles, but you’ve got to pump out that sweet, sweet social media content.

