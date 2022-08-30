Coastal Carolina Unveils Electric New Uniforms

Coastal Carolina will be rocking some new uniforms this season.

The team unveiled a new teal look for fans Tuesday, and there’s no doubt the new threads celebrating 20 years of Chanticleers football look very solid.

Given the fact the Chanticleers are 22-3 over the past two seasons, it might be very easy to forget the team has only been around for a couple decades.

The program has had a lot of recent success, but the inaugural season for the Chanticleers was only back in 2003. George W. Bush was a couple years into his time as President.

That’s not really that long ago, and the team has only been an FBS squad since 2017. Yet, Coastal Carolina is already a very good G5 team.

Coastal Carolina unveils new football uniforms. (Credit: Instagram/@coastalfootball)

Now, Coastal Carolina is busting out new teal uniforms to celebrate two decades of college football at the university.

If there was ever a reason to switch things up, celebrating 20 years of football seems like it should be right near the top of the list.

Coastal Carolina unveils new uniforms celebrating 20 years of football. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/CoastalFootball/status/1564644444196032513)

Let us know your thoughts on Coastal Carolina’s new uniforms in the comments below, and fans can catch the team’s first game Saturday night against Army.