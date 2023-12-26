Coastal Carolina Coach Addresses Beach Photo With Bikini-Clad Dancers

Videos by OutKick

Coastal Carolina football coach Tim Beck claims it was his decision to delete a photo with bikini-clad dancers at the beach.

The Chanticleers made waves online ahead of a bowl game against San Jose State when the team tweeted a photo of Beck shirtless on the beach with the team’s mascot and members of the program’s dance team in bikinis.

It didn’t take long for the post to start going viral, but a decision was made to delete it without explanation. It was a classic Streisand Effect playing out in front of the college football world in real-time.

The decision to delete the photo with the bikini-clad dance team only drew more attention to it. Nobody with a sense of humor or a lick of common sense cared about the photo, but as soon as it came down, people were only drawn more to it.

It appears that after roughly 3 hours of online circulation and 54 bookmarks, the geniuses over at @CoastalFootball have finally deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/QlFTbVIj3Y — MUTILATE (in a video game) MONROE (@AppStateConeBoy) December 20, 2023

Tim Beck takes responsibility for deleting photo with bikini-clad dancers.

Beck initially brushed off the topic, but revealed late last week that it was actually his call to post the photo and then delete it.

“The decision to post the photo for #TealTuesday was mine. We are in Hawai’i as a program and our Dance Team is an important part of that. As Head Football Coach, I am responsible for all aspects of our program. The decision to delete the photo was made because the focus on the post was distracting from our time in Hawai’i and our preparation for Saturday’s game. That decision was mine,” Beck said in a statement released on X.

You can read his full post below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The photo should never have come down.

It’s absolutely crazy the photo was ever deleted in the first place. It was obvious to anyone with eyes that it was a staged photo.

As a mother of a member of the dance team exclusively told OutKick, the dance team planned on beach day in Hawaii and all ordered matching bikinis.

Then, Beck and the mascot decided to pose with everyone for a photo. It was as vanilla as vanilla gets. As some pointed out, the most offensive part was the mascot wearing crocs.

Yet, people had to freak out on social media and across the internet because everything has to be something it’s not.

As the mother told OutKick, “We (dance moms) are appalled at the comments we are seeing about Coach Beck and the girls. It’s obvious they want to slander him and they’re using the girls to support their claim…As for coach Beck, he did nothing wrong! I’m hoping our university shows strength and stands behind him and takes a stand against all the drama that people love to create.”

Now, it turns out Beck decided to take the photo down himself. He probably figured the online outrage wasn’t worth his trouble, but he had nothing to apologize to begin with.

Should the photo have stayed up? Did people overreact? Do you have more information about what happened with Coastal Carolina and Tim Beck behind the scenes? Feel free to reach out at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.