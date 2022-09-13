Coast to Coast Win Coming for Cardinals

Brewers vs. Cardinals, 7:45 ET

There really isn’t much drama here, but the Brewers could create some if they are able to steal this series or sweep it from the Cardinals. Coming into the series, the Cardinals have an eight-game lead on the Brewers for the division, so even if they lose every game, they would probably be fine, but that’s not what they want to do, obviously.

Matt Bush is opening the game for the Brewers here. He was traded for at the deadline coming over from Texas. He’s been solid as a reliever for them, and has done a bit of everything – saves, starts, middle relief. Since coming over, he has allowed seven earned runs in 16.1 innings. Still, he has never pitched more than one inning on the season. The Brewers bullpen is still pretty solid, but they are certainly hittable.

Jordan Montgomery is also a midseason acquisition, but this one is on the Cardinals side, and he is an actual starting pitcher. Since coming over to the Cardinals, Montgomery has thrown very well. The only game that he struggled with was a home start against the Braves. Outside of that, he hasn’t allowed more than one earned run in any of his starts. He has already had a start at home against the Brewers, he allowed no earned runs over six innings in a game the Cardinals won 3-1. The Cardinals actually haven’t lost any of the seven starts that Montgomery has made for them. His team’s win streaks have been crazy though. From the start of the season, three straight losses, two wins, three losses, seven wins, six losses, and now seven wins. Nothing you can really draw from that, but I thought it was interesting, and since we are friends, I thought I would share it with you.

The Brewers need victories, but I don’t think they get it here today. I like the way that Montgomery has been pitching and this bullpen game is not an ideal combat for his form right now. I like the idea of the first five run line, but I’ll take the Cardinals/Cardinals for the 1st five moneyline and full game at +105.

