Coachella, Stagecoach Will Be Held Without Vaccine Or Mask Mandates

Coronabros will need to pick a new fight come April. Their spring plans to mask up and boost away have been KO-ed by organizers of popular Cali music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach, both of which will not have any COVID-19 restrictions.

That’s music to the ears of anyone with an ounce of common sense.

“As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” Stagecoach, a country music festival, tweeted on Tuesday.

Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more info pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022

Coachella, which is slated to be held over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24, had a similar message on their website: “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022.”

If their masks weren’t in the way, you’d be able to see the coronabros’ tears flowing from afar.

Stagecoach, which takes place the last weekend of April, and Coachella are both held in COVID-crazy California — a state so backwards that they’re requiring vaccines for today’s Los Angeles Rams outdoor Super Bowl parade.

Nevertheless, attendees of both music festivals won’t need to worry about being vaxxed, masked, boosted or jabbed to see the likes of Kanye West, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs or Billie Eilish.

And if freedom and common sense aren’t your thing, you can always stay home and spin some Neil Young tracks, now that he’s back on Spotify.

