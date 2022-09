Coach O basically mailed it in for LSU after Joe Burrow, but his reaction to getting his full buyout certainly eases the burn.

Here’s what Dan Dakich had to say on Don’t @ Me:

Watch Wednesday’s full episode here:

Catch Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across OutKick.com and OutKick’s social media.