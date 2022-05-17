Coach K Reportedly Made Over $12.5 Million From Duke In 2020-21

Mike Krzyzewski didn’t end his historic Duke run by cutting down the nets at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but he still took home a massive chunk of change.

Per a report from Sportico, Krzyzewski was paid over $12.5 million by Duke in 2020-21, according to the university’s federal tax filings that year. The figure is the most dough ever given out to a collegiate head coach from a school during a non-buyout year.

Krzyzkewski, 75, easily topped Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self ($10.2 million) and Alabama head football coach Nick Saban ($9.8 million) in total earnings among collegiate head coaches in all sports. Sportico reports that Krzyzewski would have been the fourth-highest paid head coach in America, pro or college, that year. His earnings from his final season in 2021-22 are expected to become available next summer.

According to the Department of Education, Duke’s men’s basketball program earned $22.5 million during the 2020-21 season, meaning that more than half of the team’s proceeds went to Krzyzewski.

The figure is a substantial rise over the $7.3 million he made in 2019-20 and the most he’s made since the $9.7 million he was paid in 2011-12.

“Coach K’s compensation has always reflected his strong commitment to athletic and academic success for 42 years at Duke, and his extensive and impactful service to the university, the community and the country,” said Michael Schoenfeld, Duke vice president for public affairs.

Krzyzewski’s 42-year run at Duke ended this past season with a loss to bitter rival North Carolina in the Final Four, but not before he led the Blue Devils to five NCAA Tournament championships and 15 ACC Tournament titles.

Former player under Krzyzewski and later assistant Jon Scheyer has been tabbed as the man to replace the Basketball Hall of Famer and will begin his first season in charge this coming fall.

