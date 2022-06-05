Coach K Joins Steve Kerr’s Anti-Gun Messaging: ‘Vote The Right Way’

Newly retired Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski is siding with another Coach K in promoting commonsense gun reform.

During a speaking engagement titled Basketball and Beyond with Coach K at Cameron Indoor, Krzyzewski touched on the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas to promote gun restriction legislation.

“What the hell are we doing?!” asked Krzyzewski, hitting the same beats as Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on speaking about the tragedy through a political lens.

“What Steve said—he’s right on,” Coach K said.

Krzyzewski then called on attendees present the event to celebrate his legendary 42-year run as Duke basketball’s coach to respond to the tragedy by voting “the right way.”

“The people that are suffering are people that need you. Like, why don’t you? Come on,” Krzyzewski noted. “You know? What the hell are we doing? You know, we’re not taking care of our people. And we can go into the guns. Like, you need an automatic weapon? You gotta be kidding me. You got to be kidding me. It’s disgusting.

'YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED': Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski goes after politicians for inaction following Uvalde tragedy. https://t.co/StPqDUoh1L pic.twitter.com/0Eg1I0qhlH — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2022

“You have the ultimate platform, you have a chance to vote, your vote represents a lot of people,” he concluded. “Vote the right way. Not vote because you’re in this party, either side. You shouldn’t vote for the party, you should vote for the people that you serve. And you should have the guts, the courage, and it is your duty to do that.”

