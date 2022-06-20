Coach K Has No Plans To Attend Duke Games

Though it’s rare for him to knowingly move away from the spotlight, recently retired Duke coach, Mike Krzyzewski, insists he will be far away from Cameron Indoor stadium during next basketball season.

“Coach K tells me that he does not plan to attend any Duke games next season at Cameron Indoor Stadium,” CBS Sports’ college basketball insider Jon Rothstein tweeted Monday.

Whether or not you should believe Coach K is up for debate. Krzyzewski did just finish the world’s longest retirement tour, despite previously stating he wasn’t interested in the attention that goes along with such a game-by-game spectacle.

NEWS: Coach K doesn't plan on attending any Duke games next season, which will be Jon Scheyer's first season as Duke's head coach. "I don't want to be a distraction."https://t.co/OQT3X35oXq — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 20, 2022

Rothstein relayed the message that Coach K told the College Hoops Today Podcast – that he’s staying away to avoid being a distraction at Blue Devils games.

“There’s no place in Cameron Indoor Stadium — a box or something — where you can get away from the maddening crowds,” Krzyzewski said. “That’s going to be frustrating because I’d like to be there, but I also don’t want to be in the way.”

In typical Coach K fashion, he didn’t slam the door completely on attending Duke games, so long as they’re playing somewhere other than Cameron Indoor. “No. It could be on the road — if it’s in a venue that has a box, but that’s a distraction. I don’t want to be a distraction,” K said when asked by the College Hoops Today Podcast if he was ruling out attending ALL Duke games. “I don’t need for people to see me. But I want Jon (Scheyer) to know that I’m there if he needs me at any time.”

Krzyzewski finished his career as three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year and five-time National Champion.

