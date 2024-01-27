Coach Ed Cooley Wants A ‘Bonus Check’ For The Electric Atmosphere In The Georgetown-Providence Game, Even Though His Team Lost

Videos by OutKick

When people think of men’s college basketball venues with electric atmospheres, Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse or Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium come to mind.

But the fans at Providence’s Amica Mutual Pavilion made the energy in those arenas look trivial today. And it all started because of a man named Ed Cooley.

For those of you who don’t know, Cooley formerly coached the Friars for 12 years, from 2011-2023. During that time frame, Providence:

Had just one losing season

Went form an afterthought in the Big East to one of it’s more competitive teams

Won the conference title in 2013-14

Made seven March Madness appearances, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022 (their first in 26 years)

Thanks to his efforts, the school gave him an indefinite “lifetime” contract that paid him almost $4 million a year, and had the support of everyone in the program.

But this past offseason, the Providence native signed a contract with Big East rival Georgetown, saying that he wanted a change of scenery.

“Sometime in life, change is needed for emotional stability and wellness and just because [you are] at a place, doesn’t mean everything is forever,” Cooley said.

I’m sure the roughly $6 million contract the Hoyas offered him didn’t hurt either. Naturally, Friars fans felt betrayed by a guy they showed so much loyalty to.

So for those at Providence, this game was undoubtedly personal.

The Atmosphere Reflected The Personal Nature Of This Game

Today was Cooley’s first visit back to Providence since he took the Georgetown job. So many Cooley haters lined up outside the AMP (the unofficial nickname for the stadium) that they started trampling over each other.

Providence kids are TRAMPLING each other to get to the student section.



The Dunk is gonna be insane. @BarstoolPC pic.twitter.com/PU0M61UVDl — Healthy Debate (@healthydebates) January 27, 2024

That’s a sign that things are gonna go nuts during the game, which they obviously did.

As soon as Cooley got introduced during the announcement of the starting lineups, fans serenaded him with boos.

🗣️ Georgetown Head Coach, Ed Cooley



Friartown: pic.twitter.com/JQT1q8sMeF — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 27, 2024

The chants never got any kinder, as the Friar Faithful upped the ante as the game progressed.

WATCH: Providence fans salute Hoyas Coach Ed Cooley upon his return. pic.twitter.com/hy2nfLZuqP — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) January 27, 2024

As the game neared its ending with the Friars up six, guard Devin Carter created a turnover. Once he slammed home an emphatic windmill dunk to effectively end the game, the crowd shouted at deafening levels.

DEVIN CARTER.



This one was personal.



pic.twitter.com/2DBzUWpoTo — Mark Titus Show (@MarkTitusShow) January 27, 2024

I have no vested interest in either of these programs, and I would have paid handsomely to be in that stadium. That’s an atmosphere that rivals some of the marquee matchups in the sport.

Cooley Felt Like Providence Should Pay Him For Helping Create The Environment

After the game, Cooley seemed rather annoyed by all the jeers he received. As such, he said the school should pay him for helping create that incredible atmosphere.

Ed Cooley is waiting for his bonus check from the energy in that building 🧾💰 pic.twitter.com/O4dlcFC8Bm — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 27, 2024

Frankly, I can see why Cooley didn’t like all the hatred he received. After all, he did help Providence get back to relevancy and stayed with them for over a decade. Like he said, getting a lifetime contract doesn’t mean he has to stay there for a lifetime.

But the fans also had a point too. A coach who received such a high level of trust up and left for a conference rival that offered him more money. That had to sting for those at Providence, hence their joy over beating the Hoyas.

All that to say, Cooley shouldn’t hold his breath waiting for that check. Providence is no longer his home, and the fans forcefully reminded him of that.