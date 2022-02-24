CNN’s Ukraine War Split-Screen Commercials Are Ridiculous

Videos by OutKick

CNN, hot off a two-year battle against COVID, has turned its attention to a Super Bowl the network had been waiting on to help it pivot to a real moneymaker — WAR! And because CNN is in the money-making business, the network is running split-screen commercials during its Russia-Ukraine coverage as if the network is broadcasting a NASCAR race.

Thursday morning, CNN was showing viewers the scene in one Ukrainian city where air raid sirens were going off and then it happened — the split-screen went to an Applebee’s commercial featuring Zac Brown’s classic, “Chicken fried.”

It was pure art from CNN.

CNN's war coverage is off to a hot start in the neighborhood. Wait for it: pic.twitter.com/LjajRRspkS — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 24, 2022

If you thought CNN loved COVID, stop and watch an hour of the network’s Ukraine coverage. Things are blowing up, rockets are flying around, reporters are wearing helmets, tanks are moving through fields, Putin’s teasing nuclear war.

This is like Mahomes vs. Brady for a Super Bowl to this network and that means you run commercials like people are watching the Super Bowl.

Want to get away on an exotic vacation after watching a country blown up? CNN has you covered.