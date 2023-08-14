CNN’s Primetime Lineup Isn’t It ⎪ Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

CNN on Monday announced a new programming lineup, a cast of characters to lead the network ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The primetime lineup will consist of Anderson Cooper at 8 pm, Kaitlan Collins at 9 pm, Abby Phillip at 10 pm, and Laura Coates at 11 pm.

For years, CNN was criticized for not featuring a single woman in primetime. Now, three of the four hosts are women. Four of the five if you count the 7 pm hour, hosted by Erin Burnett.

However, the women at hand are not exactly Megyn Kelly or Rachel Maddow, two of the biggest draws in cable news over the past 10 years.

Collins is solid. She was handpicked by former CEO Chris Licht, whom CNN fired in June. And new management is likely to continue to support her, as a result.

But Phillip and Coates are less promising.

Licht had previously tried out Coates for the 11 pm hour. He had hoped to name her the permanent host. Yet, her indecisive commentaries prove her fit in primetime awkward.

Ultimately, Licht removed Coates from the position, causing a reported uprising among “black staffers.“

Now, she’s back at 11 pm.

Kaitlan Collins, Abby Phillip, Laura Coates.

Phillip, leading into Coates, is a skilled broadcaster. She is only 34-years-old. Though she lacks the instinctive personality traits often required of a successful primetime host.

Phillip’s stint as host of Inside Politics Sunday was, to use a word, lackluster.

Cooper is a stalwart. He is tethered to the foundation of CNN. But, at this point, his name recognition does not render much value in viewership.

In July, Cooper averaged just 674,000 total viewers. Jesse Watters on Fox News drew 2.2 million during the same 8 pm hour, as did Chris Hayes with 1.5 million viewers.

Never before has the media industry been more fragmented than today. News viewers used to choose between CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC in primetime. Today, their options are limitless.

Cable news now competes with podcasts, YouTube, streaming services, and social media. Networks can no longer expect viewers to watch a specific hour regardless of the host in place.

Star power is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity.

And CNN lacks star power.

Consider the most influential names in news — Bill Maher, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Watters, Sean Hannity, Maddow, Ben Shapiro — how many must you name before you land on a host at CNN?

CNN is no longer competitive with Fox or MSNBC in primetime, as a result. Chances are the new quartet isn’t the cure.