CNN Uses Susan Glasser On-Air Hours After Attacking Fox News Cameraman Killed In Ukraine

CNN Global Affairs Analyst Susan Glasser posted the following tweet in response to Fox News announcing that cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died during an attack in Ukraine:

So grateful for the heroic work that Pierre and all the journalists, Ukrainian and foreign, have been doing risking their lives to show us the horror of this war. Makes the years of lies and propaganda so much harder to take—there are truly deadly consequences. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) March 15, 2022

CNN has not commented on Glasser’s tweet. Instead, the network brought Glasser on-air just hours later to discuss Ukraine on Newsroom. You can watch the segment here.

The show’s hosts Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota never once asked Glasser to address her vile comment during the eight-minute segment. Shame on them, as well.

While we don’t root for companies to fire or punish employees, publishing such an incendiary remark while Zakrzewski’s family grieves — or ever — is perhaps an exception to the rule. It’s inexcusable. What a disgusting person Glasser is.

Clay Travis reacted to Glasser’s tweet on the radio Tuesday:

For that to be your immediate reaction this morning, when you hear that somebody has died on the job trying to cover the situation in Ukraine, frankly, Susan Glasser should be ashamed of herself, and her employer should be ashamed of itself. And, by the way, I would say the same thing if a New Yorker journalist had died in Ukraine and the first thing that somebody from conservative media did was attack that. Social media in general can be dehumanizing. But when someone dies and your first thought is to attack them or their employer or… I just… Man, I just don’t get it.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pierre Zakrzewsk’s family.