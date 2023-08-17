CNN Releases Guide On How To Use ‘Neopronouns’ To Describe Em, Fae, Leaf People

Videos by OutKick

CNN published a guide to inform Americans how to properly use “neopronouns,” gender-neutral or nonbinary pronouns that are distinct from the common she, he, and they.

The outlet warns that Americans historically used phrases such as “He’s my boss; her dog is cute; they have an exam today” as if he, she, or they represent all individual subjects.

CNN says doing so is now an act of exclusivity, unfair to the “xes” and “ems” of the world.

Apparently, “xe” is used to refer to an intersexed person, yet can now be used to describe someone who is unsure of their gender. “Ze” represents a non-binary or gender-non-conforming person.

However, CNN doesn’t specify whom “em” represents. But says you best understand how to use it, anyway.

A guide to neopronouns, from ae to ze https://t.co/8vzoELbffQ — CNN (@CNN) August 12, 2023

Per the guide, one ought to adopt the following forms of speech to get in line with the future of gender:

xe/xyr (commonly pronounced zee / zeer )

(commonly pronounced / ) I asked xyr to come to the movies. Xe said yes!

ze/zir or ze/hir (commonly pronounced zee/zeer or zee/heer )

or (commonly pronounced or ) The teacher graded zir paper today, and ze got an A!

paper today, and got an A! Ze said hirself that I’m hir favorite neighbor.

fae/faer (commonly pronounced fay/fair )

(commonly pronounced ) Fae told me that faer best friend is in town this week.

ey/em/eir (commonly pronounced aye/em/air )

(commonly pronounced ) I’m taking em to the park today. Ey wants to bring eir camera to capture the garden for emself!

ae/aer (commonly pronounced aye/air)

(commonly pronounced aye/air) Ae is my best friend — most of aer’s weekday evenings are spent at my house.

is my best friend — most of weekday evenings are spent at my house. Like an “ae” is the best friend of anyone.

But there’s more. According to CNN, one must also inform themselves with “nounself neopronouns.” Nounself neopronouns include the “leaf” people.

As reported by CNN:

Leaf, sun, star — nounself pronouns are neopronouns that use nature and other inspirations as nonbinary or genderless descriptors. Linguist Jason D’Angelo told The New York Times that nounself pronouns were popularized on the social platform Tumblr around 2012 and 2013 and remain in use among members of fandoms who may take their nounself pronouns from the properties they enjoy. For someone who uses the nounself pronoun “leaf,” that may look like: “I hope leaf knows how proud we are that leaf is getting to know leafself better!” or “Leaf arrived at the coffee shop before me; I was mortified to have been late to meet leaf.”

Imagine writing that article. Or approving it for publication.

Leafs? Eirs? Gender-non-conforming? Those terms tell a lie.

There are only two genders. There have only ever been two genders.

Pretending otherwise only further enables the ruse that gender is only a costume, a mask you can wear to bandage your pain.

Calling someone a “xe” or “ae” or a “sun” doesn’t empower them. Rather, it convinces them not to address whatever self-hatred they suffer from, that they need not come to terms with who they are.

Telling a person they can be whatever they want to be, whenever they want to be it, strips them from the comfort of knowing who they are.

It’s also selfish.

Members of the non-binary community are victims. They are victims of a myth, a myth that they will one day have to accommodate for as their body aches in pain from the scars of genital mutilation.

So, it’s no wonder CNN released this guide. Neopronouns are a chapter in the culture war, an intensification of gender appropriation.

Gender is where the battle for culture now resides. And CNN believes treating gender identity like cosplay is both politically and socially advantageous.