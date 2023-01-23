CNN Guest Who Defended Antifa Violence Promoted GoFundMe For Alleged Cop Shooter

Over the weekend, a guest on CNN defended Antifa for burning the city of Atlanta in response to police shooting activist Manuel Esteban Paez Tera in self-defense.

The guest goes by the name of David Peisner. He calls himself an author.

And he rejects the use of the word “violence” to describe Antifa burning buildings and police cars, destroying property, threatening the safety of civilians, and carrying explosives.

“You keep using these words ‘violent, violent, violent, violent’… The only acts of violence against people that I saw were actually police tackling protesters,” Peisner said on “CNN Newsroom” Saturday.

Prior to defending domestic terrorism on CNN, Prior spent his weekend actively promoting a GoFundMe for Tera, who allegedly shot at Georgia state troopers:

The "freelance journalist" CNN put on the air is promoting the GoFundMe of the activist who shot the state trooper. https://t.co/1nzHUKG8Hg pic.twitter.com/5y6o6Dn0DI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2023

“Protesters instigated a night of chaos upon the news that Teran was killed by the police after he allegedly refused to listen to demands from authorities and fired a shot against state troopers at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. “Totuguita” (“little turtle” in Spanish) referred to the name Teran went by with reports saying that Teran identified as a nonbinary person with they/it pronouns,” wrote Fox News.

“What began as a peaceful protest spiraled into several hours of destruction with protesters breaking several windows and setting a police car on fire. Atlanta police arrested at least six people.”

Here’s a further look at what the CNN guest described as a non-violent, respectful, little encounter:

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 21- A police cruiser on fire as demonstrators protest the death of environmental activist Tortuguita on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, USA – JANUARY 21: Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an Atlanta police vehicle was set on fire during a “Stop cop city” protest in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on January 21, 2023. Multiple buildings were vandalized and an Atlanta police vehicle was set on fire as multiple arrests were made. (Photo by Benjamin Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

As you see, nothing more than some mostly peaceful protestors using their voices on a Saturday night.

In seriousness, CNN hosted Peisner just hours after he tried to raise money for a police shooter. He then used the network’s platform to excuse violent carnage in the name of said shooter.

So much for CNN’s quest to establish itself as a credible news network, the supposed mission statement of new Discovery leadership.

Currently, David Peisner’s Twitter page consists of multiple posts in support of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, a domestic terrorist gunman.

Expect him to return to CNN airwaves shortly as Antifac continues to burn down American cities.