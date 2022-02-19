CNN Exec Agreed To Ask Curated Interview Questions From Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Videos by OutKick

The most corrupt brand in the news is back in the headlines.

Fresh off her resignation on Tuesday, former CNN exec Allison Gollust is back in the spotlight over allegedly catering to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during an interview in 2020 where she complied with feeding him his desired questions on-air.

NEW: Investigators found that before a CNN interview in March 2020, Andrew Cuomo told Allison Gollust what topics he wanted to be asked about.



Gollust sent it to producers & an anchor asked Cuomo the subjects on-air.



"Done," Gollust replied to Cuomo. https://t.co/mEUzSbJDmR — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) February 18, 2022

Before the governor appeared on air, he allegedly fed CNN producers his preferred questioning.

Gollust didn’t bat an eye, responding “done” to the disgraced governor’s request. She previously served as a former aide to the politician and reportedly “passed along the topics to CNN producers” for their approval. Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker was in the know throughout.

“Before the interview, Gov. Cuomo had told a senior CNN executive, Allison Gollust, about subjects that he’d like to be asked about on air,” noted the New York Times report.

Contrary to the network’s motto of reporting the unabashed truth, they’re once again getting caught with a hand in the cookie jar. Or as Toobin calls it, his Dockers.

“Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo.”

Gollust’s view on CNN has degraded with every day that passes since she left.

She was also no fan of the announcement of her departure from the network. Gollust responded to the news on Tuesday, calling it “an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks.”

She added: “It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN’s highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave.”

Brother and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was ousted from the network after communication between he and his brother showed that the two were manipulating CNN’s coverage of the sexual allegations directed at big bro Andrew.

