CNN Can’t Be Saved, According to Megyn Kelly

Like many across America, radio show host and political commentator Megyn Kelly has had enough of CNN.

The struggling media network has made plain its goals to begin more towards the middle of the ideological debate. This comes after shifting even further to the left in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential election.

Prominent far left hosts such as Brian Stelter and Chris Cuomo have departed, with new leadership intending to replace them with more moderate personalities.

But for Kelly, it’s too little too late.

The New York Post covered a recent interview on her SiriusXM show with Mary Katherine Ham. She’s a CNN contributor who has claimed she was quietly suspended for criticizing the network’s handling of Jeffrey Toobin. Kelly said she used to be a fan:

“[In] 2015, I liked CNN a lot”

“They’re trying to turn things around right now,” Kelly told Ham. “People ask me all the time: Do you think CNN can be saved? Now they have new management and new ownership [and] I think a new commitment to try to win back some Republican viewers.”

But despite their supposed “commitment” to win back right-leaning viewers, she continued by saying it’s “too late” for them:

“Personally, I think it’s too late,” Kelly added. “They’ve already told half the country that they hate them.”

Headquarters of the struggling news giant CNN in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CNN Has No One to Blame But Themselves

Kelly’s right in her assessment of whether CNN can recover Republican viewers. It’s far, far too late.

The network set itself up as part of “The Resistance,” making plain its goal to bring down the Trump administration by any means necessary.

They fully bought into the Russia collusion hoax, spread misinformation about nearly every major political issue, and promoted liberal hosts who spent hours each night running interference for their ideological allies.

When COVID hit, they became propagandists for government experts’ preferred narratives. Instead of fulfilling the media’s role of holding government accountable, they engaged in nonsensical mask-shaming exercises.

Now that the policies they promoted are widely disparaged, they’re attempting to walk it back without accepting their role in it.

Jake Tapper, for example, wondered why no one was talking about the dangers of school closures earlier.

Many on the right were talking about the harms of school closures as far back as 2020, only to be labeled and demonized as “anti-science COVIDiots.”

CNN led that charge, among many others.

Now that their ratings are in the tank, they’re trying to recover some semblance of independent thinking.

But their reputation has been so diminished, outside of progressive circles, that there’s no coming back.

It’s a real pity that the network that claimed that Joe Rogan took horse dewormer or that Nicholas Sandmann was a racist is having to face the consequences of their actions.