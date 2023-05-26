CNN Calls Target Boycott ‘Stochastic Terrorism’ And ‘Totalitarian’

Videos by OutKick

CNN sided with Target in the ongoing fiasco involving creepy “tuck-friendly” merchandise for children to honor Pride month.

Wednesday, Alyssa Farah Griffin called it “very totalitarian” for conservatives to boycott Target. In the same segment, Rolling Stone writer Jay Michaelson called opposing Target’s support for gender appropriation a form of “stochastic terrorism.”

Totalitarian and terrorism, huh? Those are words CNN never uttered when encouraging the many liberal boycotts.

Here’s the segment:

On conservatives and Target, Alyssa Farah Griffin calls it "a very totalitarian position" (Doubt Alyssa or anyone else on CNN ever called a left-wing boycott "totalitarian") Jay Michaelson of Rolling Stone uses everyone's favorite phrase, "There's this term, stochastic terrorism" pic.twitter.com/M71yQS3QLK — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 25, 2023

The corporate press warns the LGBTQ community they are targeted, or in this case, targets of terrorism.

That talking point isn’t true. There’s no proof of it. But undoubtedly — as we reported in the case of white supremacy — the community believes it. They respond to it.

If the manifesto of the Nashville trans shooter is ever released, we might learn that this type of rhetoric is to blame.

Here’s Farah Griffin further stoking said fear:

“The trans community is something that, for a lot of Americans, feels new. It feels unfamiliar, and it is leading to fear-mongering and to weaponizing that community, and frankly, they’re facing threats, and I think we need to have a real conversation about loving our neighbors, understanding our neighbors, and living in communities safely.”

Networks like CNN see their influence wane as brands like Target and Bud Light fall out of favor over their political declarations. At one time, the press could steer any narrative in its favor.

Not anymore.

The average American doesn’t turn to the media for guidance on topics like transgenderism anymore. Instady, they respond how they feel. And in the case of Bud Light, they’ve made how they feel quite clear.

Bud Light has witnessed its market cap decline by some $5 billion since the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco. Target held an “emergency meeting” last week to avoid a similar fate.

So it’s no surprise to see CNN turn to words like “totalitarian” and “terrorism” to describe natural consumer response.

CNN failed to convince society at large to support gender appropriation, particularly for children. Thus, the network shifted toward vilifying those with buying power for hindering the movement.