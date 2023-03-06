CNN Barred Staff From Considering COVID Lab Leak Theory

Videos by OutKick

Last week, the U.S. Energy Department and the FBI concluded that Covid-19 likely originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A lab leak was always the most plausible virus origin, said common sense. Yet the corporate media long dismissed the hypothesis as a racist, MAGA, and baseless conspiracy.

The press mostly parroted the talking points of the so-called experts during the pandemic, stating that the virus was of a zoonotic origin and that the Chinese government was innocent.

Most journalists took pride in neglecting the principles of their trade: to ask questions, show curiosity, and express doubt.

Others were met with pushback from their overlords. They were not allowed to seek the truth.

A Fox News report reveals that former CNN president Jeff Zucker barred the network from considering the lab leak theory in 2020.

Zucker did not allow his journalists to be journalists during a global pandemic. He called the lab leak a “Trump talking point” that CNN must dismiss.

His minions complied.

Notably, CNN ran a story in 2020 disparaging any America who wondered aloud about a possible lab leak.

“Nearly 30% in the US believe a coronavirus theory that’s almost certainly not true,” read the headline.

Network schmucks called the lab leak possibility “misinformation,” “disinformation,” “baseless,” and simply “false.”

Networks Wouldn’t Consider Lab Leak

CNN banned curiosity in its news division. As did The New York Times.

A Spectator report revealed that a chief New York Times editor instructed staffers not to investigate the origins of Covid. The editor ordered them to push only a zoonotic origin in Aug. 2021.

Times’ employees also fell in line. “Reporter” Apoorva Mandavilli called anyone pondering the lab leak a vile “racist“.

In short, CNN and the New York Times are not credible news agencies. They are arms of the Democrat Party. Useful idiots, if you will.

Whether inadvertently or not, CNN and The Times covered for the Chinese government while it committed mass murder in the form of a laboratory-generated virus.

But the story exceeds two former sources of information engaging in political deception.

As we wrote last week, the Covid-19 pandemic affirmed arrays of suspicions, from government collusion with Big Tech to a compromised relationship with China to the influence of Big Pharma. Most notably, the virus hallmarked the war on information.

Battle for the Truth

Consider the average news viewer at the height of the pandemic, when they were most vulnerable to deceit.

The corporate media informed them that masks would stop the spread, the vaccine would prevent infection, children needed to wear masks during the school day, plexiglass barriers were useful, lockdowns were sufficient, and hunkering down away from society was sane.

Wrong. All of it. was.

The Science turned viewers into political pawns. Big Pharma converted those consumed into guinea pigs. Big Tech punished the few sources of accurate information, mostly at the behest of the government.

And the press assisted in each outcome, be it via hacks in the newsrooms or slimy suits like Jeff Zucker.

American news outlets spent the past three years diverting attention away from the Chinese government committing and covering up a deadly phenomenon that upended the lives of virtually every individual worldwide.