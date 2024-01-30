Toronto Strip Club Rolling Out The Red Carpet For NHL All-Stars With Free Lap Dances

Videos by OutKick

The NHL’s biggest names are about to descend on Toronto for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game and a local gentlemen’s club is welcoming them with open arms.

Fillmores Gentlemen’s Club unveiled a new marquee which was captured by Daily Hive reporter Adam Laskaris.

An interesting promotion from Fillmores in Toronto.

What a deal!

Better yet, according to the club’s website, it’s located “just a short cab ride from the Air Canada Centre, the Rogers Centre, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and all major downtown Hotels. Every Toronto cab driver knows our location.”

I bet they do…

But that convenient location means that All-Stars can get that free lap dance, then get over to Air Canada Centre in minutes.

What a weekend! That’ll take the sting out of All-Star Weekend which is — despite being a real honor — nothing but a working vacation.

I’m not sure how many takers they’ll get, but before you get any ideas, they require an ID for those free lap dances. Yes, it’s harder to get a free lap dance in Canada than it is to vote in some US states. So, you need to think twice before you try passing yourself off as an All-Star.

This Isn’t The First Time The Club Has Made An Offer Like This

According to Laskaris — who it must be said, took one for the team and did some intrepid reporting on this story — the folks at Filmores say that this isn’t the first time they’ve run a free lap dance promotion because a big event was in town.

I spoke to Filmores about their sign:



"We have run similar promotions in the past with other notable events in Toronto. For example, Pan Am Game Medal winners, G20 Leaders …"

“We have run similar promotions in the past with other notable events in Toronto. For example, Pan Am Game Medal winners, G20 Leaders…,” they told Laskaris. without giving away too many details, we have had positive response from attendees of past events to which we have extended a similar offer. Suffice it to say, discretion is a virtue, and the Pan Am Medals were very impressive.”

I’m sure Pan-Am medalists don’t get a lot of offers like this, but do you know who will find this to be old hat? Injured Vegas Golden Knights All-Star Jack Eichel.

He and his teammates earned themselves a lifetime of free lap dances after winning the Stanley Cup last season.

