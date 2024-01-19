Close Out The College Hoops Week Strong With Two Plays

Videos by OutKick

College basketball, for the most part, has been an ATM this season for us. Have we had losing nights? Of course. They are mostly 1-1 nights though, I don’t remember too many 0-2 evenings. The last two nights, we’ve grabbed both of our plays and went 4-0 over the two days. Now, bad luck will eventually hit us, but for now, let’s ride the wave. I’m going back to the well tonight and hoping that we can grab two more wins in tonight’s games.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin, 8:30 ET

There is only one game on the agenda tonight that features a ranked team and that team is Wisconsin. This Big 10 matchup should be a fairly decent game, even if the line looks like it will be a blowout. Indiana comes into the game with a 12-6 record and even a winning record within the conference. One of my losses this week came from backing Indiana, at home, against Purdue. Last year, they took care of business and dealt with Zach Edey rather well. This year… not so much. Now they need to go on the road and face another tough opponent as they take on the Badgers. They have been alternating wins and losses lately so maybe this is a win for the team. Wisconsin is also coming off of a loss in their most recent game. This one was against Penn State on the road and they fell 87-83. This was their first loss in seven games. To start the year, they won their opener over Arkansas State before losing a game against Tennessee and then one against Providence. They won six straight then fell on the road to Arizona, who was ranked as the best team in the nation at that time. The Badgers have a balanced approach to their offense. They have six guys who are averaging eight or more points per game, and they almost never have the same person lead the team in scoring on back-to-back nights. That can make the game planning very difficult. Their defense is pretty solid and outside of two of their losses, they’ve held opponents to fewer than 81 points in every game this season. I’m taking the Badgers to cover the big number as they look to bounce back from the loss in their last game. I wouldn’t be surprised if Wisconsin holds the Hoosiers under 64.5 as well, but I wouldn’t put that much on the play.

PROVIDENCE, RI – MARCH 01: Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller reacts during the college basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Providence Friars on March 1, 2023, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgetown vs. Xavier, 6:30 ET

There was a point in time when I thought that Georgetown was going to be a good program. They hired Patrick Ewing to coach them, and I thought he might bring some swagger back to the school. It didn’t work out with him or for the school and now they are sitting with a 8-9 record this season, unlikely to make the NCAA tournament. Georgetown has three guys that score in double figures, and another three that score eight or more points. Four of those six guys are guards. Their defense really leaves a lot of room for improvement and areas where they could show some more focus. Their opponent tonight is Xavier. On the season, Xavier isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire, but they come in with a winning record, albeit just 9-8 and 3-3 in the conference. They have won two straight games, one on the road against Providence and one at home against Butler – both were won in convincing fashion. Prior to those two wins, they lost two games, one against Villanova by just one point and the other to #4 UConn by just five points. If Xavier is looking forward on their schedule, they see Creighton and UConn on the horizon. Will they look ahead a bit in this game? It is possible, but I kind of doubt it. They have three really good guards that will match up well against Georgetown, and I think overall their defense is better than Georgetown’s. I think this game will be a bit tighter, and I would think Georgetown can cover, but it likely won’t be a close game. I think it may be a bit slower and have points harder to come by. I’ll take the under 147.5.

