Climate Terrorist Goon John Kerry Snaps Over Carbon Footprint Questions In Switzerland

With his days of flying around the world on private jets coming to an end as he pivots into the job of getting President Biden, who doesn’t know what planet he’s on, reelected, John Kerry is spending his final days as Biden’s climate czar snapping on reporters who dare ask him about his carbon footprint.

Kerry went off Tuesday when a reporter asked a simple question that a climate-change absolutist should be able to answer.

“What’s the carbon footprint of these events every single year that you come here? Do you think it’s worth it — peasants paying for your crimes?” Avi Yemini, an Australian reporter from independent outlet Rebel News, asked Kerry on the streets of Davos, Switzerland where the private jet-setting crowd was in town for the World Economic Forum summit.

“That’s a stupid question,” Kerry fired back. “Nobody ever suggested that. Don’t make up stupid questions.”

Stupid question?

🚨CRAZY RAW FOOTAGE: John Kerry’s goons pounce after the US Special Presidential Envoy for CLIMATE found it difficult to justify his carbon footprint in attending the World Economic Forum each year in Davos.



— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 16, 2024

Kerry noted that he’s done a “huge amount” to solve climate change and you shouldn’t even think of asking him a question about his carbon footprint.

How dare you?

Remember, Kerry works for the same party that, in December, proposed a bill at the state level in Washington — by a Dem state rep. who is part-owner with her husband in a Seattle car dealership that sells all sorts of gas-guzzling SUVs — that would jail residents for using gas-powered lawnmowers.

This is the same party that has proposed banning coal and wood-fired pizza ovens in New York City in the name of saving the planet.

This is the same party that wants to ban gas stoves, yet they use gas stoves in their own homes.

This is the party that is coming for your ceiling fans so they can save the planet.

This is the same party that wants to crack down on your air conditioners to save the planet.

This is the same party that wants to ban gas-powered cars and replace them with battery-powered cars that are left for dead at Chicago charging stations in January as the cars wouldn’t charge in the severe cold.

You get the picture.

It’s not a stupid question to ask John Kerry about his carbon footprint when his goons are trying to infiltrate every square inch of society with their save-the-world antics while they play a game of Rules for the Thee, Not for Me.

The games played by these climate terrorist goons

If you search for John Kerry’s houses and private jet on Google, you get a link to Snopes, who wants to set the record straight on John’s carbon footprint and how he’s not killing the planet.

It’s his wife that’s killing the planet!

Snopes wants you to know that all those houses and yachts aren’t actually John’s property. They’re in his wife’s name.

Oh, that settles it!

So his wife is killing the planet. Why doesn’t he divorce her and denounce such behavior?

Do they have lawn service at those mansions? Does the lawn company use gas-powered mowers? They should go to jail! And why do these people have grass at all? They must hate the bees. Turn your lawn into a goat pasture, John. That’s what a real climate gangbanger does.

Stone cold frauds. All of them. Every single one of these elite scumbags who wants to tell you how you should be mowing your lawn, how you should save the planet, how you should save the bees, and how you’re to blame because there are CAT 5 hurricanes are the biggest frauds in the game.

If John Kerry cared about the planet, he would turn over his 18.5 Martha’s Vineyard estate to the government for a wind farm. It would be the right thing to do.

Someone needs to ask when that’s going to happen.