Cleveland Guardians’ Walk-Off Heroics Sealed With A Kiss

On Thursday afternoon the Cleveland Guardians secured a win via a walk-off home run for the second consecutive day. In doing so, Andres Gimenez, provided some much deserved love to the tool that assisted him in belting a two-run bomb.

In case you missed it, once Gimenez determined the ball was gone and the game over, he placed a loving smooch on his bat as Cleveland fans showered him with cheers. Watch Gimenez react in the video below:

The Gimenez reaction may have lacked the energy teammate Josh Naylor displayed after his Wednesday night walk-off, but the celebration was unique in its own way, and few can match Naylor’s electric reactions.

Smooch aside, Guardians fans have to be loving what they’re seeing from their team. Cleveland heads into the holiday weekend one game behind the Twins for first place in the American League Central.

They open a three-game home series with the Yankees this evening. New York is currently the best team in baseball and their pitching staff sports the lowest ERA in the bigs (2.93), so Cleveland may want to show even more affection to their bats.

Tonight’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST.

