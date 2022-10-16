Pandemonium In Cleveland As Guardians Score Three Runs In 9th Inning To Break 167-Game Yankees Postseason Streak

The Guardians are one win away from the ALCS after beating the Yankees in comeback fashion on Saturday. It took all nine innings to pull it off, but Cleveland got there in their final at-bats.

Luis Severino was on the mound for New York and went 5.2 innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.

On the other side of the matchup, Cleveland’s 25-year-old righty Triston McKenzie went five innings, allowing four runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

All things considered, their lines were fairly comparable.

However, the visiting Yankees added another run in the seventh inning that put them up by two. And the 5-3 score stuck all the way through the bottom of the ninth. It looked like the series was going to move in New York’s favor and the win probability chart agreed.

And then, all of a sudden, everything changed. The Guardians bats got hot at the right time and rallied to come back and win.

It started with a pair of singles from Myles Straw and Steven Kwan. From there, Amed Rosario knocked in the first of three runs.

Moments later, Jose Ramirez loaded the bases before Oscar Gonzalez ripped the walk-off, game-winner up the middle.

Entering the game, the Yankees were 167-0 when leading by multiple runs to begin the ninth inning. That, of course, is no longer the case.

As soon as the winning run crossed the plate, Cleveland exploded into incredible scenes.

the CLEVELAND DHCKING GUARDIANS pic.twitter.com/MwWauiewX2 — Logan (@SadGuardiansFan) October 16, 2022

And the people were going crazy in the streets!

Cleveland will host Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday night. If the Guardians win, they advance. If not, Game 5 will be played in New York on Monday.