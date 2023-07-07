Guardians Prospect George Valera Shoves Umpire, Looks Ridiculous Throwing A Punch At Opposing Catcher: Video

Videos by OutKick

George Valera is one of the Cleveland Guardians‘ top prospects and made his presence felt on Thursday night, but not in the way his team was hoping for.

Playing for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, Valera stepped to the plate in the third inning during his team’s visit to Nashville to take on the Sounds. Sitting on a 1-2 count, Valera took exception to something Nashville catcher Alex Jackson was either doing or saying. He addressed Jackson before the umpire quickly jumped in, which is when all hell broke loose.

Valera ultimately shoved the umpire out of the way to throw a punch at Jackson, but the Sounds’ catcher didn’t even flinch. Benches ultimately cleared and both Valera and Jackson were ejected from the game.

George Valera throwing hands in the minors?



Bring up my king. Love to see fight out of these guys 🥹🩵🩵 pic.twitter.com/w7NE4W9sRN — C0RY (@c0ry024) July 7, 2023

This is an all-around terrible look for Valera, who is regarded as the No. 2 prospect in Cleveland’s system. Not only did he shove an umpire, which is an ultimate no-no, he tried to be the tough guy in swinging at Jackson but clearly picked the wrong guy to mess with.

If you’re Jackson, you have to like how you came across in the video. Being ejected probably stung, but he was the clear hero in the situation.

Columbus ultimately won the game 6-2, but Jackson earned a win of his own.

Meanwhile, the struggles of George Valera on the diamond continue. He’s hitting just .187 in 21 games for Columbus since returning to the lineup following a right-hand injury.

