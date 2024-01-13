Cleveland Browns Show Houston Texans How To Properly Run Inside Shovel-Pass Play

Videos by OutKick

The Cleveland Browns just completed a master troll of the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card game.

On its second drive of the game, Houston drove down to the 3-yard line to set up shop and had its whole playbook at it disposal. But the Texans chose to go to the back of it on first down. Instead of a standard Devin Singletary run or a quick slant to Nico Collins, the Texans attempted an inside shovel pass to fullback Andrew Beck.

Unfortunately, some random guy named Myles Garret blew up that play from jump street. As a result, C.J. Stroud’s pass fell incomplete, and the drive ended in a field goal. I would show you the video, but incompletions don’t often get posted on social media.

Fast forward a couple of drives, with Houston up 10-7. This time, the Browns found themselves in the red zone, with a 2-and-4 from the Houston 11.

Again, the Browns could have dialed up any play they wanted. But like the Texans, they chose an inside shovel pass.

But unlike with Houston, this play actually worked. Kareem Hunt scampered up the middle, dragged a defender, and dove for six. Just to stay in shape, he hit a few push ups to celebrate.

shovel play ran to perfection 🤌#CLEvsHOU on NBC & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/aEiahxmgOo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 13, 2024

This sequence reminded me of the “Philly Special” play in Super Bowl LII. The Philadelphia Eagles successfully ran a play involving the quarterback catching a pass, not long after the New England Patriots failed to do the same. While Hunt’s touchdown wasn’t as dramatic, it still boasted the same “Let me show you how this play is really done,” element.