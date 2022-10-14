Browns Player Embarrasses Himself During Tackling Drill

Cleveland Browns receiver Anthony Schwartz suffered an embarrassing moment in practice.

During a Tuesday practice, Schwartz attempted to run through the tackling dummies, but things didn’t go the way he was expecting.

He failed to even get through the first pads, and had to give a second effort in order to succeed. You can check out the hilarious video below.

Well, this happened in Berea today. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VGFyXeG5By — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 12, 2022

While everyone has had their moments where they struggle, this one is particularly funny. How do you fail to blast through some tackling dummies?

It’s not like Anthony Schwartz was being tackled by other humans. He was very literally struggling against inanimate objects. He got lit up by some glorified pads.

Look at how little impact he made on impact.

Anthony Schwartz struggles against a tackling dummy. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/H_Grove/status/1580258608633196546)

It looks like the tackling dummy barely moved. If that’s not a tough look, I don’t know what is. It’s laugh-out-loud funny.

To make matters worse for Anthony Schwartz, this embarrassing video couldn’t come at a worse time. On the season, the second-year receiver has one catch for 19 yards.

Browns receiver Anthony Schwartz loses a drill against tackling dummy. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/H_Grove/status/1580258608633196546)

Now, there’s a video of him losing a drill to a tackling dummy. When it rains, it pours and this video is proof of that fact.