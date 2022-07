247Sports CFB analyst Josh Pate talked to the OutKick 360 crew about where Clemson could go if the school leaves the ACC.

Pate says don’t rule out Clemson making a move to the Big Ten if a conference realignment were to happen. Watch what the guys and Pate had to say below:

The full interview can be seen below:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.