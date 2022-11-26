Clemson Runs The Dumbest Trick Play You’ll Ever See Against South Carolina

The Clemson Tigers may have pulled off an all-time ‘WTF’ moment in the first half of Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

The Tigers somehow turned a routine kick return into absolute mayhem, running a play straight out of ‘The Little Giants.’

Seriously, can ANYONE explain this?

This is not the type of play Clemson needed.



Clemson trick play backfires in epic fashion

There is a TON to dissect here. I don’t even know where to begin?

The return starts off pretty normal until BAM, we have a giant huddle forming out of nowhere at the 20. The design is simple, I guess: to give the ball to Player A and hope the Gamecock defenders go after Players B, C, D, E and F.

It actually works pretty well all things considered as our mystery runner gets about 10 extra yards to the 30. No harm, no foul, right?

WRONG!

Clemson runs the worst trick play ever.

Let’s instead decide to lateral the ball … forward … and give it right back to South Carolina at the 40. What in the world are we doing here??

I don’t get it? What was the end result supposed to be after that? It’s either gonna be a penalty or a turnover. There is NO in between.

Wild stuff from the Fighting Dabos, who for some reason are doing everything they can to keep Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks in the game.