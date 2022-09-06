Clemson Fans Go Scorched Earth On Dabo Swinney Before Tigers Dominate Georgia Tech

Clemson fans were furious with head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers’ performance early on against Georgia Tech on Monday night. They had every reason to be upset, but in the long run, it was a classic case of overreaction as Swinney and Clemson took care of business.

Clemson fans had plenty of pent-up aggression heading into the season opener on Labor Day after a lackluster 10-3 campaign a year ago. So, when the team came out incredibly flat, Tiger fans pointed the finger at Swinney.

With the score knotted at 0-0 after the first quarter, Clemson fans went scorched Earth on the message boards questioning Swinney’s ability as a head coach.

The first quarter also featured a fumble from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, which plenty of Clemson fans aren’t exactly high on.

The Tigers woke up a bit during the second quarter jumping out to a 14-0 lead before Georgia Tech finally got on the scoreboard late in the half with a field goal.

Georgia Tech was able to keep things somewhat interesting through three-quarters of play, but Clemson ultimately pulled away with a 41-10 season-opening victory. Statistically, the Tigers dominated the Yellow Jackets putting up 150 more total yards than them and holding them to just 73 yards on the ground.

Fans piling on coaches 15 minutes into the season is part of what makes college football so great, and Clemson fans have emerged as some of the fiercest fans in all the land.

Thankfully for them and Swinney’s social media mentions, the Tigers start the season 1-0.