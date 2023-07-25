Clemson WR Blackmon Huckabee Sings ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ For Dabo Swinney, Has A Side Music Career

Videos by OutKick

Clemson wide receiver Blackmon Huckabee has a knack for getting on social media and showing off his vocal skills. But what he didn’t know was that his head coach Dabo Swinney had taken notice of his off-field talent.

The walk-on wideout has a TikTok page that’s full of him belting out cover songs for his 38,000 followers. A 2021 transfer from Furman, Blackmon had a chance to play for the Clemson Tigers and took coach Swinney up on the offer. But on the side, he was going to take full advantage of his downtime by preparing for a potential music career.

Clemson walk-on WR Blackmon Huckabee via: Clemson Athletics

What Huckabee didn’t know was that Coach Swinney’s son, Clay, had shown the Clemson head coach his social media page, which led to him signing in-front of the entire coaching staff on Monday.

Speaking with OutKick, Blackmon mentioned that he was speaking to the staff about career development when Swinney asked him to showoff his vocal talent, putting him on the spot.

“So our staff is in meetings right now, and our PAW Journey segment (which is our career development sector) asked about 9 of us to come and speak about the benefits of the program,” Blackmon noted. “I went up and spoke in front of our entire staff and mentioned my social media brand and how I sing and that I’m going to tryout for American idol this next season, “

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Was Impressed By Blackmon’s Vocals

As you can tell from the reaction of Dabo Swinney, the walk-on wideout impressed coaches, besides the awkward clapping from those in the room. Blackmon certainly didn’t expect to be singing in-front of the staff, but he certainly took advantage of the moment.

“Afterward coach Swinney gave me some praise and then said that his son and my teammate Clay Swinney showed him my singing page,” Blackmon mentioned. “He said he watched my videos for about an hour and then put me on the spot to sing in front of all the coaches and everything. Looks like they really enjoyed it”

I imagine running routes in-front of 85,000 people is pretty nerve wracking, but the applause he received from the coaching staff certainly meant a lot to the walk-on receiver.

“I’ve known I could sing for a while now, but didn’t know how to break it to everyone in the building. So I just decided to go for it and I’m glad I did because it looks like I have their support