Clearly Annoyed Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Almost Lost To Brett Favre

Congratulations to the Houston Texans and GM Nick Caserio … ya’ll found the next Brett Favre, according to Jerry Jones.

Scratch that – you found the next two Brett Favres!

Hours after the terrible Texans nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys, who were 17-point favorites, Jones didn’t sound like a man whose football team just improved to 10-3 on the season.

“Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre. Both of them,” Jones said, referring to Jeff Driskel and Davis Mills, who inexplicably split snaps on Sunday.

Jeff Driskel and Davis Mills nearly led the Texans to a win over the Cowboys. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones is perfectly fine with Cowboys win

Well, there you have it. After all the Deshaun Watson drama, the Texans absolutely NAILED their next two quarterbacks.

Now, to be fair, there’s a chance Jerry Jones was actually very annoyed that his Cowboys nearly lost to a team that probably wouldn’t beat Georgia – with two quarterbacks who definitely wouldn’t start for Georgia – but who knows?

Hey, Mills did throw for 175 yards while Driskel – a career backup – added 38 yards and a score.

Sounds awful Brett Favre-ish to me (at least during that final Vikings season!)

Jones did later say he was “not disappointed with the way the Cowboys played” and was instead “elated that they got the win.”

So, who knows what Jerry was actually thinking!

I’m just glad the 1-11 Texans have a couple future Hall of Famers under center. Hopefully they don’t follow in Favre’s footsteps post-playing career.